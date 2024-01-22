St. Landry Parish Sheriff's in search of 15-year-old escaped inmate

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's are searching for 15-year-old escaped inmate Dereon Damarae Freeman of Eunice.

On January 20, at approximately 8:16 p.m., Freeman escaped from St. Landry Parish Jail. The last known direction of travel was west towards the Eunice area.

Dereon Freeman is wanted for two counts of attempted homicide and should be considered dangerous.

Freeman is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He's 5'-03" in height, and weighs 120 pounds.

Law enforcement urges the public to be alert and call 911 if he is seen.

Anyone with information on the location of Dereon Freeman is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS (8477), dial **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device, or tip online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. Download the free P3 app on your mobile device and “Say it Here” to submit your anonymous tips.