St. Landry Parish School District is bridging the nutritional gap with summer feeding program

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — The St. Landry Parish School District has launched its summer feeding program.

It was a busy morning as parents lined up early Tuesday at Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts, one of several pickup locations throughout the area.

Educators, who are also parents, believe that the program will help students who may need access to daily meals while out of school.

"Without a doubt, you know, because I am an educator, and there are many times when kids do come to school hungry, needing food so it will help many kids in the community," said Kyle Sylvester, an educator.

The federally funded program offers breakfast and lunch meals to children under 18.

All students will have access to healthy meals for a whole week.

Students can access nutritious meals and snacks that contribute to a balanced diet.

It's estimated that the program will distribute nearly 400,000 meals before the end of summer.

Lucretia Hertzock, supervisor for child nutrition, says the program bridges the nutritional gap from the end to the start of school and keeps students ready for when they return.

"We do anything we can to support our community and support our students and our children because, number one, this is a high-poverty area. And we recognize the need for children to have nutritious meals and do whatever we can. However, everybody's situation is different, and all we can do as a child nutrition program is to support them, meet them where they are, and provide great meals," said Lucretia Hertzock, Supervisor for St. Landry Child Nutrition Program.

You can click here to learn more about the program. For pick-up locations, times, and dates click here

