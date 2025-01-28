St. Landry Parish School District implements new Pronoun Policy and discuss audit findings

ST. LANDRY PARISH — ST. LANDRY PARISH, LA — The St. Landry Parish School District is moving forward with a new policy regarding the use of pronouns and legal names, which is set to go into effect soon. The policy requires school employees to address students according to their sex assigned at birth or their legal name as listed on their birth certificate.

"If you are a male, and it’s on your birth certificate, we have to address you as 'he.' If you are a female, we have to address you as 'she,'" Batiste said.

According to the policy, which is available on the district’s website, school employees will not be required to address a student by any name other than their legal name. It also stipulates that employees will not be required to use a pronoun that is inconsistent with the student’s sex.

Milton Batiste III, Superintendent of Schools, emphasized the policy’s importance after Monday's meeting.

"I have my opinions on everything, but you try to take the personal out of it. We charge students every day with following rules, and as adults, we have to follow policy," Batiste explained.

The policy aligns with House Bill 121—now Act 680—signed into law by Governor Jeff Landry last year. The law prohibits government entities from forcing public school employees and students to use names or pronouns that do not align with their legal identity.

You can read the full policy here.

Audit Finds Missing or Misappropriated Assets

In addition to the pronoun policy discussion, the district's audit report, conducted by Kolder, Slaven and Company, highlighted concerns regarding missing or misappropriated assets during the fiscal year. The audit reported multiple incidents of lost or stolen equipment across several schools, including laptops, a camera, and a musical instrument. Despite police reports and internal investigations, these assets remain unrecovered as of the date of the report.

The audit attributed these issues to inadequate security measures and noncompliance with established policies within the district. The audit further provided several recommendations to address these concerns:



Strengthen security protocols, including enhanced physical security and inventory tracking systems. Provide training to employees on safeguarding assets and adhering to established policies. Regularly review and enforce compliance with procedures, including proper cash-handling and asset management practices.

The findings and recommendations will be discussed in the next school board meeting, where the audit will be brought to the full board for a vote.

District in Surplus, But Faces Enrollment Decline

The audit also revealed a financial surplus in the district’s budget, with a reported $16 million surplus. However, the district is facing financial pressures due to declining student enrollment, which remains a primary concern for the administration.

"Our MFP numbers are always a concern. We’re still facing declining student enrollment, and that remains our primary driver," Batiste said.

The school district’s leadership is working to address these challenges, including potential school consolidations, to ensure the financial stability of the district moving forward.

