St. Landry Parish School Consolidation and Repurposing Plan Sparks Concerns

WASHINGTON — The idea to consolidate and repurpose schools in St. Landry Parish is quickly becoming a reality, though not without controversy. Superintendent Milton Batiste has laid out a plan for several schools across St.Landry Parish, a plan that has left parents, including the mayor of Washington, feeling disappointed and overwhelmed with anxiety.

Batiste addressed the concerns, acknowledging that change can be difficult, especially when people are accustomed to a certain way of doing things.

"I look at it as concerns, and it’s natural. If you’ve been used to something being one way, naturally you will be concerned with change," Batiste said.

The plan includes the consolidation and repurposing of multiple schools. One of the schools on the list, Washington Elementary, has recently improved from a "D" to a "C+" grade, though concerns about its future remain.

“I feel like the only way to teach at Washington is by overworking. Teachers are not departmentalizing; there aren't enough students to departmentalize, so we have teachers covering multiple grades and subjects," Batiste explained.

Washington Elementary currently has around 120 students, which limits the number of teachers needed. The decline in student enrollment has been a challenge for the district, as over the past seven years, enrollment across 33 schools has dropped.

Johnnie Fontenot, a long-time supporter of Washington Elementary whose children and grandchildren attended the school, expressed her confusion and disappointment.

“We still don’t understand why they want to close the school. We are very disappointed about this move,” said Fontenot.

Despite calls for consolidation, some public officials in Washington have voiced their concerns. Mayor Dwight Landreneaux acknowledged the district’s goals but questioned the location of the changes.

"I think the school board is on the right track, I just think they’re in the wrong location," Landreneaux said.

Fontenot believes that the school district has not properly communicated the plan with the community and that residents were left in the dark about the changes.

"I just want people to know that we were left in the dark. We are filled with anxiety, fear, and frustration because we haven’t been allowed to have any input," she said.

Both Fontenot and Landreneaux are concerned that closing the school will create a burden for parents and neighbors, many of whom lack access to transportation.

“Our parents don’t know what to do. Some of our parents here just won’t have the transportation,” Landreneaux added.

Landreneaux also expressed concerns that consolidating the school could negatively impact the town's economy, as businesses may be less inclined to invest in an area without a local school.

If Washington Elementary is closed, Batiste plans to repurpose the building into a career and technical education facility. Students would be relocated to other schools across the parish, including Grand Prairie Elementary, Port Barre Elementary, Palmetto Elementary, and Plaisance Middle School for the middle school students.

Though the exact schools for relocation are still uncertain, Batiste reassured that transportation would be provided.

However, Mayor Landreneaux raised concerns about the impact on younger students.

"You’re talking about pre-K to 6th graders. These are 4, 5, and 6-year-old children who will have to wake up at 4 a.m. to catch the bus by 5 a.m.," Landreneaux said.

In addition to Washington Elementary, the plan also includes the consolidation of Eunice Elementary and Opelousas Middle School. Opelousas Middle and Creswell Middle will merge, with Creswell becoming the primary campus and Opelousas Middle closing. The Opelousas Middle building will be repurposed for professional development and food and nutrition services.

Students from Eunice Elementary will be transferred to either East Elementary or Glendale Elementary, while kindergarten students will be moved to Highland Elementary. Like Washington Elementary, Eunice Elementary will be converted into a career and technical school.

Batiste also noted that employees working at one of the consolidated schools would be reassigned to other district positions resulting from retirements or resignations.

The St. Landry Parish School Board is scheduled to vote on the consolidation and repurposing plan at a special meeting on Thursday. If approved, the changes will take effect for the 2025-2026 school year. Parents and neighbors in Washington will have the opportunity to discuss the plan at a community meeting at Washington Elementary on Wednesday at 6 p.m.