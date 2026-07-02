Krotz Springs Elementary among six schools set to close

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. — After hours of emotional testimony and debate during a special meeting Wednesday night, the St. Landry Parish School Board voted to close six schools as part of an effort to address an estimated $18 million budget deficit.

The board voted to close Grolee Elementary, Northeast Elementary, Central Middle, Grand Coteau Elementary, Grand Prairie Elementary and Krotz Springs Elementary.

Hundreds of parents, students, teachers, school employees and community members packed the meeting room, many pleading with board members to reconsider the closures.

The most contentious discussion centered on Krotz Springs Elementary, where residents, town leaders and parents argued the school is a cornerstone of their community.

The board ultimately voted 8-4 to approve the closure of Krotz Springs Elementary, with one member abstaining.

Earlier Wednesday, the Town of Krotz Springs filed a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the St. Landry Parish School System in an effort to halt the school's closure.

The original order temporarily prohibited the school board from taking any action to close Krotz Springs Elementary, transfer students or staff, or take administrative or operational steps toward implementing the closure while the case is pending.

During Wednesday night's meeting, School District Attorney Courtney Joiner told board members the court later modified the restraining order.

"The temporary restraining order was modified for the limited purpose of permitting the St. Landry Parish School Board to consider, deliberate on and vote on the agenda items concerning Krotz Springs Elementary. However, no action may be taken to implement any decision related to the school's closure, reconfiguration or reassignment until further order of the court," Joiner said.

That means the board was allowed to vote on the proposal, but the district cannot move forward with implementing the closure until the court rules otherwise.

A hearing is scheduled for July 10, when the court will consider whether to issue a preliminary injunction.

According to the town's petition, the lawsuit alleges the school board failed to follow its own administrative policies governing school attendance and school closures, as required by state education policy. The filing also argues a school board retreat last month included discussions about school closures that many citizens believed they could not attend.

Joiner said he disagreed with the legal basis for the temporary restraining order.

"I just think this was all premature because of the grounds that led to the TRO.

Joiner said he initially requested permission from the court to seek review of the temporary restraining order through the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal. Although the request was granted, he said it was later withdrawn after the court modified the order to allow the board to deliberate and vote.

Parents urged the board to delay any decision involving Krotz Springs Elementary, saying the school represents far more than a building.

"The main goal is to keep Krotz Springs Elementary open because it's a pillar of our community. It's also about accountability. We know the children aren't to blame for any of this, yet they're the ones who will suffer," parent Derek Evans said.

Another parent called on the board to provide more transparency before making a final decision.

"We're asking one simple thing today: Do not close our school without a clear, fair and transparent reason. We have yet to see a clear set of criteria explaining how these decisions are being made," the parent told board members. Krotz Springs Mayor Carroll Snyder also addressed the board, highlighting the town's longstanding investment in the school.

"Krotz Springs is on the far eastern end of the parish, and we've always looked out for ourselves. Anytime that school needed something, the town stepped up. We installed security cameras, and when the school's lawn mower broke, we even mowed the grass ourselves. We support that school, and we'll continue to support it," Snyder said.

Snyder also urged the board to reconsider the closure and give the community another year to pursue alternatives, including the possibility of opening a charter school.