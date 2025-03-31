St. Landry Parish residents asked to report weather damage

St. Landry Parish residents who sustained damages from Monday's severe weather are asked to document the impact and report it to the parish government.

Parish officials say residents should take clear pictures of any damages and contact the St. Landry Parish Government's main office at (337) 948-3688 to provide details.

Neighbors who have been displaced can contact the Red Cross at 1 (844) 782-9441.

According to parish officials, public works crews are also traveling throughout the parish to survey the damage and address issues as resources allow.

For the latest information, visit the St. Landry Parish Government's Facebook page.