St.Landry Parish preps for cold snap as winter weather approaches

ACADIANA — — As winter weather approaches Acadiana, residents are bracing for a cold snap expected to arrive Thursday morning. The former Indiana Hills Country Club has opened its doors as a warming shelter to help the community prepare for the chilling temperatures.

In addition to the shelters, local plumbers are gearing up for the winter mix expected this week, offering advice on how to protect homes from the potential damage of freezing pipes.

One local business is CJ’s Plumbing in Carencro, where owner CJ Goulas and his team are no strangers to the demands of winter plumbing issues.

“When these winter events roll in, what happens to the business? Does it explode?” we asked Goulas.

“It gets nerve-wracking for the staff because they want to help everyone, but it’s impossible. We’re getting 100 to 200 calls a day,” Goulas replied.

The heavy influx of calls is nothing new to CJ’s Plumbing, which was busy all through last month's historic snowstorm, with the team spending days repairing burst pipes throughout Acadiana.

“Customers were here all day for a solid week, and my receptionist was here well into the night,” said Goulas.

Goulas explained that this time of year, plumbing services typically receive the most calls about frozen pipes, particularly regarding outside faucets.

“A lot of it comes down to people not disconnecting hoses from outside faucets or properly protecting them. Half of our repairs are on outside faucets,” Goulas said.

With the next cold snap set to arrive Thursday, Goulas is confident that his team will be ready. CJ’s Plumbing is prepared with five trucks and a crew of 14 workers to handle whatever the cold weather throws their way.

“We prioritize our regulars, but that always isn’t the case when you have request from the elderly or disabled who are without water,” said Goulas.

For residents hoping to avoid the headaches of burst pipes, Goulas offers several tips to help protect homes this winter:



If your home is elevated, block the wind from coming underneath.

Cover outside faucets with foam covers or anything that blocks the wind.

Know where your main water shut-off valve is located.

“I remember in 1989, there was a snowstorm. I worked through it with no help, crawling under homes while my pants froze solid,” Goulas recalled. “We’re ready, though. We know what to expect.”

CJ’s Plumbing will continue to take calls during and after Thursday's cold snap. If you would like to reach CJ’s plumbing, you can call this number here 337-234-9769 or 337-332-2543

