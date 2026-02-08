St. Landry Parish prepares for larger crowd, increased security at Zyde Gras

ST. LANDRY PARISH — St. Landry Parish leaders are preparing for a larger-than-usual crowd at this year’s Zyde Gras Mardi Gras celebration in Opelousas following the cancellation of Mamou’s Northside Mardi Gras in January.

Parish President Jessie Bellard said the increased attendance is welcome, provided the event remains safe and peaceful.

“We welcome any and everybody, let me make that clear. We just do not welcome any trouble,” said Bellard.

Local businesses near Courthouse Square said they are also preparing for an increase in foot traffic. Grant Fontenot, who owns a vape shop along West Landry Street, said he has no concerns as long as the crowd remains peaceful.

“As long as everyone can get along peacefully, I have no problem with it at all,” Fontenot said.

Safety is a top concern for both parish leaders and business owners following last year’s Mamou Mardi Gras shooting and a recent shooting at a Mardi Gras parade in Clinton. Fontenot said he hopes this year’s celebration will be a positive one.

“Everyone just needs to come with a good spirit and have fun,” he said.

Parish officials estimate about 4,000 people attended Zyde Gras in 2025. In anticipation of a larger crowd this year, officials said additional security measures will be in place.

A gate will surround the Courthouse Square to help control access to the event, Bellard stated.

The area around the Courthouse Square — including West Landry Street, Court Street and Bellevue Street — will be barricaded. Officials said there will be two designated entrance points equipped with metal detectors. Anyone who exits the event must undergo security screening again to re-enter.

Opelousas police officers and additional security hired by the parish will be on site throughout the celebration.

“We’re just taking extra precautions so people can come out and enjoy themselves safely,” Bellard said.

There will also be a clear bag policy, and no outside drinks, weapons, or ice chests will be allowed on event grounds.

