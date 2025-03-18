St. Landry Parish neighbor celebrates 107th birthday

ST. LANDRY PARISH — One of our neighbors is marking a milestone few ever reach. Ms. Marie Courville, a native of Acadia Parish and a cherished member of the St. Landry Parish community, has turned 107 years old.

Her family, friends, and the staff at Our Lady of Succor, where Ms. Marie resides, gathered to celebrate her remarkable birthday with a surprise party.

Surrounded by love, laughter, and plenty of smiles, Ms. Marie’s special day was one to remember.

Acadiana’s News Channel, KATC, wishes Ms. Marie a very happy 107th birthday and many more joyful moments ahead.

