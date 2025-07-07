St. Landry Parish launches donation drive for Texas flood victims

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Communities across St. Landry Parish are coming together to support families devastated by recent flooding in Texas that has claimed the lives of more than 100 people, including children.

Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux with the St. Landry Parish Jail has partnered with his motorcycle club, the Louisiana Mother Chapter of the Thin Blue Line, and local agencies in Eunice to collect donations for those in need.

"As I was watching the news, it's devastating to lose children and to just lose anybody," Thibodeaux said.

The club, which is based out of Texas, usually celebrates its founding this time of year — but this year, they're choosing to give back instead.

"We see all what is happening with the companies out there helping — H-E-B, for example — and we want to be a part of this because we are neighboring states. I remember when we had our hurricanes and the 2016 floods, they were here for us," Thibodeaux said.

The "Aid to Texas" relief drive is focused on collecting cleaning supplies only. At this time, organizers say food and water donations are covered.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected. We just wanted to support our first responders and lets help people get back on their feet. That’s why we’re asking for cleaning supplies. It’s truly devastating to see what happened—especially the loss of a child or anyone. Our hearts are with them,” said Thibodeaux.

Donation drop-off locations

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the following locations:

Eunice Police Department – 300 S. 2nd St., Eunice

Eunice Fire Department – 100 Park Ave., Eunice

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office – 1592 E. Prudhomme St., Opelousas

Eunice Substation – 101 Moosa Blvd., Eunice

Lebeau Substation – 6621 Hwy 10, Lebeau

Monetary donations are also being accepted, but cash only will be accepted at drop-off points.

After the collection period, members from each department will personally deliver the donations to impacted communities in Kerr County, Texas sometime next week.

Thibodeaux advises people to be cautious when donating cash and encourages them to verify where they’re donating to ensure it’s legitimate. He also warns the public to be aware of potential scams.

Need help donating?

If you do not have transportation but still wish to donate, the Eunice City Marshal's Office will come to you. Call 337-457-6580 to schedule a donation pickup.

Organizers are also looking for volunteers to assist on the final delivery day.

For more updates on the "Aid to Texas" relief drive, follow the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office and Eunice Police Department on social media.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy