St.Landry Parish jamboree returns but with rules to follow

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The wait is over for Acadiana sports fans—high school football season is back in St. Landry Parish. The action officially starts this Thursday with the annual Parish Jamboree at Beau Chene High School, where six local teams will take the field and hundreds of fans are expected to fill the stands.

Before fans attend, St. Landry Parish school officials are reminding everyone of some important rules to help keep the Jamboree safe and smooth.

Clear Bag Policy Enforced

District officials have announced that a clear bag policy will be strictly enforced at all events. Jerome Robinson, athletic director for the district explained, “Yes, we do have a clear bag policy. The purpose is to speed up entry and exit at our facilities, but more importantly, it's to keep everyone safe so they can enjoy the game.”

Permitted Bags:

Clear tote bag no larger than 12 x 6 x 12 inches

Clear storage bags

Small clutches or purses that meet size requirements

Not Allowed:

Backpacks

Large purses

Fanny packs

Camera bags

St.Landry Parish School Board

“If you show up with a bag that isn’t clear, you’ll be asked to turn around. You won’t be allowed inside the event,” Robinson said.

Approximately 700 to 800 fans are expected to attend the event, with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office on-site conducting security checks.

Authorities are also reminding attendees that the Jamboree is considered school property, and all district rules apply. Mark LeBlanc with the sheriff’s office stated, “If you are at a school function, no matter where it's held, it's treated the same as school property. That means all the same rules and regulations apply.”

Vaping and smoking will also be prohibited on campus.

The St. Landry Parish Jamboree signals the start of another exciting high school football season. To ensure a great time for all, plan ahead, follow the rules, and get ready to cheer on your favorite teams.

For more details on bag policies and school rules, visit the St. Landry Parish School District website.