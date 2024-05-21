St. Landry Parish inmate killed while working with Sheriff's Office

An inmate was killed while assisting the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office in driver training on Monday morning.

Officials identified the inmate as Gerald Lazard. He was working a training with the Sheriff’s Driver. His job was to pick up the cones along the driving course.

According to the Sheriff's Office, on May 20, 2024, while on the job, Lazard was riding a side-by-side ATV picking up the cones.

It is unclear what happened, but in the process, investigators believe he over-corrected and the ATV flipped with him still on the vehicle.

KATC will have more information as more details are released.