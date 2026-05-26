St. Landry Parish honors fallen service members at Memorial Day ceremony

OPELOUSAS — St. Landry Parish residents gathered on Memorial Day to honor service members who died serving the nation.

"This occasion provide us with an opportunity to pause, to reflect, and to honor the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation," said Pat Mason-Guillory with the St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial.

Officials rang the bell of honor, paying tribute to service members killed in action, those still missing and prisoners of war.

Larry Williams, assistant secretary of outreach at the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, spoke at the ceremony.

"We gather not simply to remember history, but to honor the men and women who carried the weight of freedom upon their shoulders," he said.

Williams honored those who fought across generations of American conflict.

He said, "Young Americans fight through the frozen mountains of Korea, the jungles of Vietnam, the deserts of the Middle East, and countless other battlefields known and unknown throughout our history. Different generations, different wars, different uniforms, yet united by one sacred truth."

Williams said remembering the sacrifices made by the armed forces is important.

"If we don't remember those sacrifices inevitably we will forget them and we can think of no sacrifice that is greater than to put your life on the line to defend this nation and also defend people," he said.

Williams said that commitment to remembrance must be passed down.

He said, "We should always not only continue to celebrate the service of those who have fallen, but also the service of our men and women today who served and let's make sure that we continue to pass that on from generation to generation."