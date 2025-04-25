St. Landry Parish grand jury indicts two in 2024 slaying

A St. Landry Parish grand jury has indicted two in connection with the December 2024 shooting death of Kendrick Lewis.

St. Landry District Attorney Chad Pitre says that Marques Malik Sonnier, 19, and a 16-year-old were indicted with second-degree murder in Lewis' slaying.

Lewis was shot on Honey Lane on the evening of December 28, 2024. He died at a local hospital.

We spoke with his mother shortly after the slaying; you can see that story here.

Sonnier was the fifth person arrested in the case; to read about the other arrests click here.

The grand jury also indicted Jakob Sedrick Oakley, 22, with first degree rape and aggravated second-degree battery. He's accused of raping and beating a Lafayette woman who was found in the Lawtell area in October 2024.