Four arrested in Honey Lane slaying; one still wanted

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies are searching for the fifth person they say was involved in the December 28 slaying of a local man on Honey Street.

Marques Malik Sonnier, 18, of Opelousas, is wanted for second-degree murder, Illegal Use of Weapons or Other Dangerous Instrumentalities, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property (2 cts.), Failure to Report Certain Felonies, Failure to Seek Assistance and Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (4 cts.).

They say he's accused in the shooting death of Kendrick Lewis. Deputies were called to the 100 block of Honey Lane on December 28, and they found Lewis, who had been shot. CPR was being done on him, and he was airlifted to a hospital, but he died, deputies say.

“An investigation, using the combined resources of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office C.I.D. and Juvenile Detectives resulted in the listed warrants being obtained. Despite the numerous attempts to mislead and misdirect investigators, physical evidence and sound investigative tactics have led us to the truth. We humbly ask the assistance of the public to lead us to the safe apprehension of the listed suspects," Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said.

So far, one adult, Joshua Ladarin Savoy Lastrapes, 39, has been booked. He was booked with Accessory After the Fact to 2nd Degree Murder, Failure to Report Certain Felonies, False Swearing, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (4 cts.).

Deputies also have arrested three teens: a 17-year-old girl and 16-year-old and 15-year-old brothers.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

