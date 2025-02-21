St. Landry Parish grand jury hands up indictments

A St. Landry Parish grand jury handed up indictments in two slayings this week.

Three people are accused of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with an October drive-by shooting.

Jaleel Guidry, 29, died in a shooting on Ina Claire Drive. He, his girlfriend and his two young children were sitting in a vehicle outside their home, prosecutors say. Gunshots came from a black SUV driving in the area; three people who prosecutors have identified as Gerard Griffin Jr., Deshawn Hickman and Isaiarion Warden were in the vehicle and doing the shooting, the grand jury alleges.

All three of them were indicted on a charge of first-degree murder, three counts attempted first-degree murder and one count assault by drive-by shooting.

Two other people, Alexziah Joseph and Finecia Draper, were indicted on one count each of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Police have identified Draper as Griffin's mother, and they say that Joseph drove to Opelousas from Alexandria the night of the incident, to pick up the three alleged shooters.

In the other case, the grand jury indicted Danger Johnson, 24, with second-degree murder in connection with the slaying of Davasha Robertson, 17. Robertson was shot near the corner of Kim Drive and Washington Street, and fought for her life in the hospital before she died in November.

Prosecutors allege that Johnson shot at a vehicle that had five people inside, including Robertson. The grand jury also indicted him on four counts of attempted murder.