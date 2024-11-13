Opelousas teen fights for her life in ICU after being shot

OPELOUSAS, La. — Instead of living her life like a normal teenager, going to school, and hanging out with friends, 17-year-old Davasha Robertson fights for her life in the ICU at Ochsner’s Lafayette General Hospital after being shot in the back of the head last week.

“I got out of my sleep and rushed to the hospital, and it was the most devastating phone call I have received in my life,” said David Robertson, Davasha's father.

On November 5th, early Tuesday morning, David says his daughter was shot while riding in a car with her friends in Opelousas. He believes she wasn’t the target.

Since the shooting Opelousas police have identified a suspect, who has been taken into custody.

The shooting left Davasha’s father devastated.

“She is seventeen, she just turned seventeen, October 16th,” said David.

Her father says Davasha is full of life, always at the center of family, helping everyone to feel at home.

“She would watch your kids, she would cook for you, she would do your fingernails, your toes, like she was a good girl and a homebody. She didn’t deserve this. No child deserves a stray bullet,” said David.

Since the shooting, David pleads for peace and for the gun violence to stop.

“Just put the guns down, walk away. Picking up a gun does not make you a man. They do not know what they really did until they can’t go back to their family. Now, they think it’s cool to kill, and it’s not. Take time to think before you react—that is my message to these youngsters,” said David.

Davasha’s father is preparing to add to his family. His significant other is expecting a baby boy in January, and while he was hoping Davasha could be there for his son's arrival, his plans are now uncertain.

“I planned for all of them to dress up alike to welcome their little brother. Man, that phone call shattered my dreams,” said David.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with any expenses. If you would like to donate you can click here

The Opelousas Police Department says the shooting is currently under investigation.

