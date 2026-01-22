St.Landry Parish council seeks Attorney General opinion on cockfighting law

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. — Dozens of cockfighting supporters gathered outside the St. Landry Parish Council meeting following a controversial discussion about the practice, which has been illegal in Louisiana since 2008.

Despite the statewide ban, some supporters left the meeting feeling optimistic after the council voted to take the issue to the state level.

“I feel like a lot of good things did happen,” said Nedea Comeaux. “We didn’t get the answer we wanted, but this helped us educate ourselves and others as well.” In a 13–0 vote, the council unanimously agreed to seek an Attorney General’s opinion on whether cockfighting should be legal, illegal, or unconstitutional under current law.

Before that decision, councilman Dexter Brown made a motion to contact State Representative Dustin Miller about introducing legislation to modify the existing law. The motion failed after a 6–6 tie vote, which was broken by Chairman Wayne Ardoin.

Supporters who spoke during and after the meeting argued that regulated cockfighting could bring economic benefits to the parish.

“We need to let them know this wouldn’t be a backyard fight,” Comeaux said. “This would be a business that could generate thousands of jobs and revenue.” Councilman Timmy LeJeune, who previously raised questions about the issue, said he respects the council’s decision.

“I’m not disappointed. It is what it is,” LeJeune said. “The majority has spoken. This was about revenue, and now we’re going to take a different approach and a different direction.”LeJeune also told KATC he plans to meet with the parish attorney to draft a formal letter requesting the Attorney General’s opinion. He says he expects to send that letter by the end of this week.

KATC also spoke to Jeff Dorson with the Humane Society of Louisiana, an animal advocacy group, says cock fighting is cruel and violent practice that has no place in modern society.

“Why would anyone think it’s okay to put two animals together with knives attached to their legs, where they fight, bleed, and suffer — all so someone can walk away with a few dollars in their pocket? That’s no way to live," said Dorson.

Some supporters continue to argue the law banning cockfighting violates constitutional rights.

“I can’t use my property without being arrested, and that has to be wrong,” said Jim Demoruelle. Despite the outcome of the meeting, supporters say they plan to continue pushing for broader discussion and education on the issue.

“This is not a downfall,” Comeaux said. “This was a great meeting. It just showed us that we need to educate people more about cockfighting.”

Cockfighting remains illegal under Louisiana law while the Attorney General’s opinion is pending.

