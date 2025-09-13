St. Landry Parish community gathers to honor lives lost on 9/11

ST. LANDRY PARISH — September 11th remains a day etched in American history, and in St. Landry Parish, the community came together to reflect, remember, and honor the lives lost.

Dozens gathered Thursday morning at the St. Landry Parish Courthouse Square for a ceremony hosted by the St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial. Veterans, service members, first responders, and parish leaders shared stories of resilience and sacrifice, paying tribute to the nearly 3,000 people who died in the terrorist attacks—and the first responders who ran toward danger.

“United—like the United States—we came together as a people to uplift each other and keep our spirits strong,” one speaker said. “Moments like this show America can be a unified nation, even through tragedy," expressed First Lieutenant Perry Fontenot III with the United States Army.

Following the ceremony, the community gathered at the Veterans Memorial in Opelousas for a reception. The event offered a time to connect, reflect, and continue honoring the heroes of 9/11.

