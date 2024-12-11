St. Landry Parish Ag Arena Upgrades to Support Equestrian Activities and Youth

ST. LANDRY PARISH — St. Landry Parish, known as the Equine Capital of Louisiana, is making significant strides to support the local equestrian community. With recent upgrades to the St. Landry Parish Ag Arena, the parish is ensuring the facility meets the growing needs of equestrian businesses and activities, particularly when it comes to involving the next generation.

"A private facility like this can be expensive, and for many people, it’s hard to access," said Lindsey Richard, a professional barrel racer.

New additions to the Ag Arena are changing that. Crews with the parish have added 50 new horse stalls and installed a new roof to improve the venue. These upgrades are designed to make it easier for riders like Richard to train without the high costs associated with private facilities.

"The rent here is very affordable," Richard added, noting how important it is to have a reasonably priced space to train, raise, and compete with horses.

"Having a safe place to keep your horse is a huge help," Richard explained.

The $45,000 investment for these upgrades came directly from Parish Government. Parish President Jessie Bellard, sees the renovations as a critical step in fostering youth involvement in equestrian activities.

In a statement to KATC, Bellard said:

St. Landry Parish is proud to be the equine capital of Louisiana, and we are committed to living up to that name. These upgrades have already allowed us to attract two youth state championship rodeos scheduled for early next year. Events like these not only bring new business to our parish but also create a positive environment for young people to participate in meaningful activities.

Richard, who grew up in the area, reflected on the arena’s importance: "I used to come here when I was a child.

The impact is also being felt in the broader community. Daniel Lyons with St. Landry Parish Economic Development noted the significance of these upgrades for local events, such as the Junior High Rodeo, which was a success last year.

"This is going to bring generations back," Richard said. "Rodeo is a multi-generational sport, with participants ranging from 6 months old to 60 years old. This facility is not just for one generation—but for all."

Looking ahead, the Ag Arena is planning to host two youth rodeo competitions next year, continuing its mission to provide local youth with opportunities to get involved in the sport.