St.Landry Parish activist calls for action after deadly Labor Day weekend shootings

ST. LANDRY PARISH — This past Labor Day weekend has left two men dead following separate deadly shootings in St. Landry Parish.

Shauna Sias, a local youth and anti bully activist, spoke to KATC about the recent violence, what it means for the community, and who may bear responsibility.

“No mother should have to bury her child… and we are burying far too many,” Sias said.

As a child and anti-bullying advocate in St. Landry Parish, she is speaking out after the deaths of 18-year-old Fredrick Stevens Jr. in Eunice and 31-year-old Nathan Powell in Arnaudville.

She believes those causing the violence and their parents should be held accountable, but she also blames recent laws that allow 18-year-olds to carry concealed weapons.

According to police, Stevens was killed when a group of masked teens opened fire in his neighborhood in Eunice. Meanwhile, Arnaudville police report that Powell was shot in the neck by 22-year-old Hayden Boudreaux at Tiger Touchdown, a video poker venue on Main Street.

Sias believes the violence points to a deeper community problem.

“Sometimes young people make decisions that aren't fully thought out because they don't yet have that critical thinking skill,” she explained.

“It's impossible to put the blame on one person or one group. This is now a community problem. We have children here who don't value life or even death.

She emphasizes the need for open conversations between kids, younger adults and their parents. Sias also urges a greater focus on youth mental health.

“We don't give enough attention to our children. But we'll never get to the root of the problem until we start talking to them—and talking to parents about what they need, and how we can help with resources.”

Both shootings remain under investigation.

