Spring Fling coming to Thensted Outreach Center May 2

GRAND COTEAU, La. (KATC) — Spring has sprung at the Thensted Outreach Center in Grand Coteau as it prepares for its annual Spring Fling, an event meant to bring neighbors together and garner funds for continued neighborhood outreach, on Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Five dollars gets you access to the day of fun featuring food, drinks, fun jumps, and live music by Blue Monday All Stars and DJ Battlecat. Parking for the event is free. There will also be 3 for $1 bingo for those interested in playing.

Dionne Davis, an organizer working with the Thensted Center since she was a teen, says all of this is meant to continue supporting the community with not only activities year-round, such as their upcoming summer camp, but joy and positivity.

Spring Fling at Thensted Center on May 2

"I constantly remind our board that we're the hands and feet of Jesus," Davis said. "We're behind the scenes just doing His good work and supporting those who sometimes are most forgotten about, so it's an amazing organization with amazing programming to truly help those that are most fragile within our community."

Dionne Davis

For more information on the mission of the Thensted Outreach Center, click here. If you have any questions about the upcoming Spring Fling, you can call 337-308-4025 or 337-351-0003 for more information.

