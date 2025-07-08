"Something needs to be done": Port Barre resident advocates for improvements to local intersection

PORT BARRE, La. — Residents in St. Landry Parish are raising concerns about the intersection of LA 741 and Highway 190, claiming it has been the site of too many crashes. They are advocating for improvements to be made to keep safety in mind.

"Evidently, it's becoming an ongoing issue if we are having this many accidents and this many tragedies about it and nothing has been done about it, there's something not right here," said Mary-Grace Doucet, a resident of Port Barre tells KATC.

Doucet and her family own a property near the intersection. KATC asked her how many crashes she's seen at the intersection.

"I would say two a month," Doucet estimated.

According to Chief Deon R. Boudreaux with the Port Barre Police Department, the main cause of these crashes are human error.

"We are called to that particular intersection too often due to vehicle crashes. I've been here many years and really I couldn't give a number but I and PBPD officers have assisted in several crashes with fatalities and many crashes resulting in injury."

He also said that heavy traffic, speed and intersection design play a factor in the number of incidents that happen.

"The posted speed limit there is 65 miles per hour. I feel that is too high of a speed for that location because that intersection is pretty busy. There are a lot of farm trucks and vehicles either turning from 190 onto 741 or crossing over from 741 to 190 along with travelers driving to and from Port Barre, Leonville, Arnaudville and Pecaniere area," Boudreaux tells KATC. "My opinion, the leading cause of crashes at that intersection, is caused by drivers failing to yield for oncoming traffic. Many drivers crossing from 741 south and 741 north, although may stop at the stop signs but are not yielding to the 190 traffic and some crashes occur when 190 travelers turn from the turning lanes and into the 190 east and westbound traffic."

Doucet agrees.

"I think a lot is one, people don't remember actually traffic and safety laws when crossing through an intersection. Not to mention, people are in a kind of rush to get from one side to another without having to stop at the middle of the intersection and having to cross over from both sides."

When asked why she's so invested in making the intersection safer, she explained, "Well, not only do I live there, I have to think about future possibilities. I have two small children and I have to think about when they officially start driving. I have to have that worry as well."

The Department of Transportation and Development responded to inquiries about their plans to prevent these crashes. In a statement, they said:

"We currently have a future project that will involve converting the intersection of U.S. 190 and La. 741 from a full access median opening to an R-CUT or J-turn with eastbound and westbound U-Turns. With an r-cut intersection, instead of allowing direct left turns or straight-through movements from the side road, drivers are directed to turn right onto the main road and then make a U-turn at a designated median crossover point. This eliminates the most dangerous conflict points, like T-bone and angle crashes, and reduces the overall number of potential collision points."

For Doucet and the Port Barre Police Department, they simply want to ensure motorists are safe from future crashes.

"As of now, when everybody gets in a wreck right there or something happens, it's a horrible feeling. Something needs to be done to improve the safety and overall quality of the intersection," Doucet added.

"That area is outside of our jurisdiction, so, we have no authority there, other than assisting with crashes but more police presence and enforcement would create a positive in the scale of safety. Incorporating a portion of U.S. 190, to be included in the Port Barre Corp limits in that area, has been in conversation in the past and I feel if that were to happen, PBPD would monitor that area and we would see a decrease in crashes," Boudreaux said. "The best action that would greatly reduce crashes would be for DOTD to modify the intersection to prevent traffic from crossing there, maybe something similar to what was recently constructed in front of Kings Truck Stop. A solid median to prevent vehicles from crossing 190 and designated turning lanes further East and West of the intersection. Turning lanes on the East and West bound sides of 190, turning onto 741, on both sides, would create a safer lane for vehicles turning right, would decrease the chances of rear end crashes as well.

The project is estimated to bid out for construction in spring 2026.

DOTD provide some examples of J-turns in other cities.

