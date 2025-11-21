Smoke Meat, Not Tobacco: Health coalition launches parish-wide quit-smoking outreach

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A coalition of healthcare groups across St. Landry Parish is joining forces today to help residents quit smoking through a new outreach effort called “Smoke Meat, Not Tobacco.”

The event, held Thursday morning aligns with the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout — an annual nationwide campaign encouraging people who smoke to make a plan to quit. Organizers say the goal is to meet residents where they already are and offer judgment-free guidance, health education, and free cessation tools.

Our mission is to get people educated on the resources to quit smoking and to get them aware that there are health benefits if they just quit smoking for one day, so today's mission is to get them to quick even if its just for one day," said Valerie Thompson, with Southwest Louisiana Area Education Center.

Health educators and local partners are stationed at four high-traffic community favorites:

Benny’s Supermarket – 806 S. Union St., Opelousas

Arpeggio’s Lounge – 204 N. Main St., Opelousas

Richard Soul Kitchen – 529 St. Landry Veterans Memorial Hwy, Washington

Ardoin’s Sausage Kitchen – 351 Laurel St., Eunice

At each location, community members can pick up quit-smoking information, lung cancer screening resources, and details about free tools like the Louisiana Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW).

Leaders say these popular Cajun food hubs provide a relaxed, familiar atmosphere to start conversations about health — making the campaign’s theme, “Smoke Meat, Not Tobacco,” both culturally relevant and memorable.

Organizers tell KATC their mission is simple: reach residents before tobacco-related illnesses do. According to the American Lung Association, tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death in Louisiana, claiming more than 7,000 lives every year. They hope today’s outreach sparks meaningful conversations, encourages healthier habits, and supports anyone ready to take the first step toward quitting.

To learn more on how you can quit smoking, click here.