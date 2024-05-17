SLPSO: Man arrested in N. La. for killing St. Landry Parish man and dog

EUNICE, La. — An 18-year-old Frierson man has been arrested for killing a St. Landry Parish man and a dog.

On May 16, 2024, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified that Daylon Lewis Rainville and another occupant inside the vehicle were stopped in the early morning hours in Shreveport for a traffic stop, according to a spokesperson for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. When the officers ran Rainville’s name, it was confirmed that he was wanted on murder charges.

Records show Rainville was arrested and booked into the Caddo Parish Jail on May 16, 2024, at 12:05 AM. Rainville was transported back to St. Landry Parish by jail transportation unit the same day and booked into the parish jail. No bond is set for Rainville at this time.

On April 8, 2024, deputies from St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 513 Highway 757 in the Eunice area regarding a shooting complaint, according to investigators. Inside the residence, officers discovered 19-year-old Roy “Tray” Guillory, Jr. had been shot and died as a result of his injuries. A deceased dog that was shot was also inside the residence.

An arrest warrant for Daylon Lewis Rainville was issued for second-degree murder and aggravated cruelty to animals in this case.

