SLPSB says road collapse might change schedules

A road problem is going to affect some staff and students of the St. Landry Parish School System.

The system sent out a message Sunday, hoping to give those affected people time to plan an alternate route or a change of schedule if necessary:

"A section of Highway 10 between Vidrine's Furniture Store and North Central High School in Lebeau has experienced a significant roadway collapse, rendering it impassable. Consequently, commuters traveling from Washington towards Lebeau or vice versa will need to utilize alternative routes," the message states.

"Visit the Department of Transportation website, www.dotd.la.gov [dotd.la.gov], to determine the best route for your commute. This situation will particularly affect some students residing in the North Central Zone and some staff members employed at schools in this zone, necessitating they depart for school earlier in the morning," the message states.

We've reached out to DOTD for more information on the condition of the road, and here's what they said:

At this time, all we know is that the pavement has settled on a section of La. 10 approximately one-mile west of US 71. We are not sure of the cause at this time. Crews will be on site tomorrow to conduct work to determine the cause. At this time, we do not have a time frame on when the road will be reopened.