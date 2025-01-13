UPDATE: Power back on for nearly 3,000 SLEMCO customers

UPDATE (7:42 a.m. Monday) - In another Facebook post, SLEMCO reports that there are a few isolated outages, but most of the customer base's power has been restored.

They say they are still working on the outages remaining, now affecting about 10 customers.

We have a few isolated outages, but most of our customer’s power has been restored. We are still working on the handful of isolated outages. We appreciate your patience.

Multiple outages in northern St. Landry Parish left more than 2,700 customers without power early Monday morning, according to local energy provider, SLEMCO.

Taylor Toole A look at the SLEMCO outage map as of 7:32 a.m. on Monday, January 13.

A viewer reached out to us here at KATC just before 7:00 a.m. to let us know they had been without power for some time, and around that same time, SLEMCO posted the following statement to Facebook addressing the issue:

"We currently have 2,700 customers out in northern St. Landry Parish that are served out of our Grand Prairie Substation. Crews have been dispatched and working to restore power. We appreciate your patience and understanding."

According to SLEMCO's outage map, at least four outages are reported.

As the outages are addressed and as KATC gets more information, we will keep you updated on the air, online, and on our free KATC mobile app, available in your iPhone App Store or Google Play.

