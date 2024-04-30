Slain Corrections Deputy had plans for nursing school

Opelousas, LA—It's been a week since Chanterria Albert's family received the worst phone call. They received news that would change their lives forever.

"I can't imagine my life without her, and I just want to say that I love her and thank her for helping me out in life, helping me with my kids, and just being a loving person," said Rechelle Milburn, Albert's Aunt.

An aunt, a sister, and a mother are left to grieve after 22-year-old Chanterria Macky Albert was shot and killed last week on Park Avenue.

"Being who she was, I want to tell her I love her," said Milburn.

"I am just trying to figure out how to live without my sister. I feel like I am forced to live life without my sister. I am trying to understand everything, and I want to know why," said Ambreisha Gordwin, Albert's sister.

Chanterria's Aunt, Rechelle Milburn, and her sister, Ambreshia Gordwin, are devastated—-but greeted at the door with joy as they remember Chanterria's vibrant spirit.

"She was a very loving person. Everybody loved Macky. She was the life of the party. When she would walk in the room, she would light the room up," said Gordwin.

Her family says Chanterria's life was filled with accomplishments—one of which was working for the St.Landry Parish Sheriff's Office as a correctional deputy, changing one life at a time.

Milburn and her family hope for justice to bring closure to this painful situation.

"I will love her forever and never let her name die because I will fight for her with every last breath. Every Christmas, every holiday, every birthday, we are going to celebrate you no matter what, and you are the best person God chose to bless us and watch over us," said Milburn

Before Chanterria's passing, she had plans to attend nursing school and become a nurse.

Albert's viewing will be on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at the Community Chapel Church in Opelousas. The funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m.