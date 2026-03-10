Sixty people detained, 70 roosters seized in St. Landry Parish cockfighting raid, sheriff says

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A St. Landry Parish man faces felony charges after sheriff's deputies broke up an illegal cockfighting operation Saturday, detaining 60 people and seizing dozens of roosters and thousands of dollars in cash.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said the raid on a property on Raiders Road came after a tip to his office.

"An anonymous tip stated there were going to be chicken fights, and we know that's illegal," Guidroz said.

Deputies seized 70 roosters and approximately $15,000 in cash during the raid. Two people escaped, while 60 others were detained.

John Lachapelle, 36, was the only person arrested. Guidroz said Lachapelle is accused of being the principal organizer of the event.

Lachapelle faces charges of felony cockfighting, possession of Schedule 2 narcotics, and illegal carrying of weapons. If convicted, he could face up to a year in jail.

Guidroz said other participants could also face charges, though at a lower level.

"Now the participants, if they are charged, it will be with a misdemeanor," Guidroz said.

The raid comes as cockfighting has recently been a topic of discussion in St. Landry Parish. Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill addressed the issue in a social media post, stating that cockfighting remains illegal in the state.

Guidroz said those who want to change the law must go through the proper channels.

"If they want chicken fighting, they need to go to the Legislature, not the parish government, and get the law changed," Guidroz said.

