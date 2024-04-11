Shooting at Opelousas Popeyes leaves one man injured

A man is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in his stomach at a fast food restaurant in St. Landry Parish.

According to Opelousas Police, the shooting took place Thursday evening around 6:20pm at Popeyes on South Union Street.

Once officers arrived at the restaurant, they located the shooting victim and provided aid until paramedics arrived.

The victim is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

We're told a suspect is in custody and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. You can also submit your tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, via email at crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or the P# mobile App.