Sheriff promotes reading with kids

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz is trying to encourage parents to read with their kids via a sticker that's going on his deputies' cars.

The "Reading with Kids" program, which encourages parents to read to their kids, is being supported in Acadiana by the Acadiana Educational Endowments and the American Public School Endowments.

In support of this endeavor, Guidroz and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office have placed stickers on the back of its vehicles with the quote:

“Read with your kids every night. They will be smarter & more successful…and they won’t have to deal with us later on.”

"Nothing is more important during the early, developing years of a child’s life, than to encourage learning. The learning of all things positive, imaginative and creative can initiate so much productive purpose in a child’s mind. What a great way for a parent to be involved in their child’s early learning," the sheriff says. "We encourage everyone to explore this organization and their programs, contribute if you can and pass this on to others."