Services set for Mother and Daughter lost in boating accident

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 7, 2024, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Opelousas, Louisiana, at 11:30 AM, for mother and daughter Jerilyn Hidalgo Hebert and Macy Elizabeth Richard, who passed away together in a boating accident on May 28, 2024.

Father Jude Thierry will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal and Burial will be held at Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery in Opelousas, La.

Visitation will be held at LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home, 2845 S. Union St. in Opelousas, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Friday, June 7, 2024, from 8:00 AM until 10:30 AM. A rosary will be recited Thursday evening by Mr. John Touchet at 6:00 PM in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home Chapel.

The women died in a boating accident last week on Toledo Bend. To read our story about it, click here.

Here is the obituary, from Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home:

Jerilyn and Macy were inseparable. They loved and adored one another beyond measure. They were one another’s favorite, most beloved and trusted person in the world, as well as each other’s fiercest advocates. Because of their close bond, they seldom spent any free time apart and felt incomplete without the other present.

Jerilyn Marie Hidalgo Hebert was born August 5, 1966, in Opelousas, Louisiana. She graduated from Opelousas High School.

Jerilyn was happily and newly married to Lloyd James Hebert, whom she married on November 11, 2023. They loved spending time with their blended family, as well as camping in their RV, taking cruises, and traveling with Macy.

Jerilyn recently retired from a successful 28-year career as an insurance agent at Iggie Castille State Farm, where she was loved by clients and went above and beyond, often working after hours when clients needed her help. Anyone who was having a bad day and happened to walk into the office was sure to leave with a smile on their face, simply because Jerilyn’s smile and kindness had eased their troubles.

Jerilyn was soft-hearted, compassionate, thoughtful, and loyal. She was beautiful, inside and out. She was a selfless, attentive, and patient mother. She loved hard and had many close friends who could count on her to be there for them anytime they were in need. Her favorite pastime was spending time with Macy, her family and friends.

She enjoyed traveling, especially to her favorite place: the beach. She also enjoyed listening to live music, being around horses or her cat, Nubbie, floating in pools, going to rodeos, and taking joy rides in her Jeep or attending Jeep events.

Jerilyn is survived by her husband, Lloyd James Hebert of Opelousas; stepfather, Herman Fisette (Georgette) of Opelousas; stepson, Austin James Hebert of Scott; stepdaughter, Kandi Marie Hebert Trahan (Ashton) of Scott; father-in-law, James Lee Hebert, and mother-in-law, Judy Landry Hebert of Youngsville; step-grandchildren, Finley Marie Trahan and Taydon Nance Trahan; godchild, Chasity Byrom of Opelousas; brothers-in-law, Jeff Paul Hebert (Kimberly) of Lafayette and Kyle Hebert (Ashley) of Youngsville; and nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Kody, Jase, Levi, and Liam, as well as a host of relatives and close friends.

Jerilyn died alongside her beloved daughter, Macy Marie Richard.

Jerilyn was preceded in death by her son, Zachary John Richard; parents, John “Big John” Edward Hidalgo and Joyce Hidalgo Fisette; and siblings, Joseph Douglas “Doug” Hidalgo and Jeannine Hidalgo.

Macy Elizabeth Richard was born on February 2, 1996, in Opelousas, Louisiana. She grew up dancing, spending time around animals at her family’s country home, and swimming. She attended Warriors for Christ Christian Academy in Opelousas. After high school, she first worked as a hostess and bartender at Crawfish House in Opelousas and later served as an assistant swimming instructor.

Macy had a childlike joy and absolute pureness of heart. Like her mother, she was beautiful inside and out. Her infectious, distinct laugh, big smile, sense of humor, and sassiness will be missed. She had an incredibly compassionate, sweet soul and deep care and concern for others. Macy had a natural aptitude for making friends anywhere she went. She never forgot an encounter with a given acquaintance and often checked on the wellbeing of acquaintances through mutual friends. She assumed the best in others, drew out the best in others, and wanted the best for others.

Macy loved a lot of fashion-related things—doing her makeup, getting dressed in the latest fashion trends (or in her favorite color, hot pink), getting her nails done, and shopping, especially for purses. She had a special talent for doing makeup. She loved animals, including her beloved cat, Sissy. She loved laughing and making others laugh, be it through telling stories or jokes or prank calling. She was always up for an adventure and enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach. She loved to swim.

She is survived by her father, Patrick “Pat” Richard, and his fiancé, Kathy Brown, of Ville Platte; stepfather, Lloyd James Hebert of Opelousas; step-grandfather, Herman Fisette (Georgette) of Opelousas; step-grandparents, James Lee Hebert and Judy Landry Hebert of Youngsville; stepbrother, Austin James Hebert of Scott; stepsister, Kandi Marie Hebert Trahan (Ashton) of Scott; Godmother, Tina Cahanin Byrom of Tampa, Florida; uncle and Godfather, Charles Glen Richard (Tammy) of Natchitoches, uncles, Jeff Paul Hebert (Kimberly) of Lafayette and Kyle Hebert (Ashley) of Youngsville; niece and nephew, Finley Marie Trahan and Taydon Nance Trahan; Kathy Brown’s children, Elizabeth Paige Lee of Pine Prairie, Abby Rae Lavergne (Jeromie) of Mamou; and Caitlin Marie Lee of Ville Platte; Kathy Brown’s grandchildren, Karlie, Kainon, Kolton, Bentley, Rhylee, Charlee, Kinzley, Kylie, and Kaisley; and a host of extended cousins and close friends.

Macy died alongside her beloved mother, Jerilyn Hidalgo Hebert.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Zachary John Richard; her maternal grandparents, John “Big John” Edward Hidalgo and Joyce Hidalgo Fisette; paternal grandparents, Ashton Richard and Delphine Noel Richard; aunt, Jeannine Hidalgo; uncle, Joseph Douglas “Doug” Hidalgo; and cousin, Charles Glen Richard, Jr.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com.

LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337) 942-2638, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

To sign the online memory book or read their obituaries on the funeral home website, click here for Jerilyn and here for Macy.