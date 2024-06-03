Two Opelousas natives killed in boating incident

SABINE PARISH, La. — On May 28, 2024, search and rescue teams were dispatched to a fatal boating incident in Sabine Parish.

Responding agencies included the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Sabine Parish Fire District.

According to LDWF agents, the body of 27-year-old Macy Richard of Opelousas was recovered from Toledo Bend Lake by search and rescue crews shortly after they responded to the incident. At around 4:30 pm, search and rescue teams recovered the body of Jerilyn Hebert, 57, of Opelousas.

Survivors said five customers were chartering a fishing boat with a guide when the wind and waves quickly picked up. At about 11:50 am, a wave hit the pontoon boat, causing it to capsize and sending all six people into the water. The guide was able to call 911.

Upon arrival, LDWF agents found three of the customers and the guide clinging to the capsized vessel. Agents were able to pull them onto the LDWF vessel around 1 pm.

The bodies of Richard and Hebert were released to the Sabine Parish Coroner's Office for an official cause of death.

The U.S. Coast Guard will be the lead agency investigating the fatal boating incident, officials report.