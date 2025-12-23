Seniors celebrate Christmas at annual holiday party in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH — ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — Music, laughter, and holiday cheer filled the Yambilee Building as seniors gathered for the annual Senior Christmas Party.

Leon Chavis kicked off the festivities, taking the stage and setting the tone for a day of celebration. The Yambilee building was packed wall-to-wall with seniors ready to enjoy the holiday spirit.

The event was hosted by State Representative Dustin Miller in partnership with St. Landry Parish Government. Miller said the celebration is about giving back to seniors who may not always have the opportunity to enjoy the holidays.

“This is one way we give back to the community,” Miller said. “There are many seniors who don’t always get to celebrate Christmas, so today is about bringing them together and letting them have a great day.”

Seniors were treated to food, live music, and the chance to win dozens of prizes, including televisions, heaters, and other household items.

“Ho, ho, ho — Merry Christmas!” echoed throughout the room as names were called during prize giveaways.

Among those attending was Alice Milton, who came hoping for a little holiday luck.

“I’m hoping I win a gift or a prize,” Milton said.

Milton attended the event with her sister and Catherine Colomb, who she describes as a mother figure. While Milton didn’t leave with a prize, she said the experience itself was a gift having spent the day with family.

“I’m actually having a really good time,” Milton said.

Colomb said events like this are especially meaningful for seniors who may not always have access to resources or support.

“There are organizations here you can go to and ask for help,” Colomb said.

Both women said the event was a reminder that seniors are valued and cared for.

“The seniors need love too,” Milton said.

