Senator plans constituent assistance events

The office of U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) will host two Constituent Assistance Events in Acadiana next Thursday for constituents needing assistance with federal agencies ranging from the Social Security Administration to the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

A staff member for Senator Cassidy will be on hand to help constituents fill out privacy release forms.

More information is as follows:

WHAT:         Constituent Assistance Event in Evangeline Parish
WHEN:         Thursday, December 12 10 – 11 AM CT
WHERE:      Office of Mayor Leisa Deshotel, 625 6th St., Mamou, LA 70554

 
WHAT:         Constituent Assistance Event in St. Landry Parish
WHEN:         Thursday, December 12 1 – 2 PM CT
WHERE:      Office of State House Speaker Phillip DeVillier, 300 S. 2nd St., Eunice, LA 70535

