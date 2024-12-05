Senator plans constituent assistance events

The office of U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) will host two Constituent Assistance Events in Acadiana next Thursday for constituents needing assistance with federal agencies ranging from the Social Security Administration to the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

A staff member for Senator Cassidy will be on hand to help constituents fill out privacy release forms.

More information is as follows:

WHAT: Constituent Assistance Event in Evangeline Parish

WHEN: Thursday, December 12 10 – 11 AM CT

WHERE: Office of Mayor Leisa Deshotel, 625 6th St., Mamou, LA 70554