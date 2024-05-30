See you later alligator: Residents across St.Landry Parish surprised by alligator sightings

St.Landry Parish, La: A Eunice family found a 4ft alligator in their backyard, but they are not the only ones taken by the surprise.

Yolanda Lewis, an Opelousas Police Officer, also came across a gator on Memorial Day morning.

"When I saw it, I wasn't sure if it was an alligator or not because I came through the back my dog and I; so I am looking, and I couldn't see because it was dark, so I couldn't see exactly what it was, but when I heard it hiss, that's when I backed up and went right back inside the house," said Yolanda Lewis.

An alligator, four foot long, was spotted in her yard just hanging out, a sight that shocked Lewis and raised the question.

"An alligator! Where could that have come from?" asked Lewis.

She lives near East and Laurent Street in Opelousas, an area known as the hill, so it's unclear how the little fellow hunkered down in her yard, but according to this video, he made himself at home.

In disbelief, she filmed the entire ordeal on social media, which racked up thousands of views.

Alligator coordinator Jeb Linscomb, with the Department for Louisiana's Wildlife and Fisheries, says this time of year is mating season, and warmer temperatures lead the creatures to roam away from their aquatic habitat.

You should refrain from attempting to handle the animal yourself because it could be dangerous. A land owner needs to secure children, older adults, and pets and ensure they are taken away from the animal and safe; next contact one of our regional offices, " said Linscomb.

The terrifying ordeal didn't last long; the city's animal control picked it up shortly after discovering the gator.

"I am glad we picked him up; we have kids that walk this sidewalk day and night, all the time; he could have attacked them, and that would have been another bad situation," said Lewis.

To learn more about what you should do when spotting alligators, click the linkhere to learn how to properly remove a gator and keep your loved ones and pets safe.

