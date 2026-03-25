Second Harvest mobile market brings affordable groceries to St. Landry Parish families

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Long lines formed early Wednesday morning—but no one seemed to mind.

Families quickly grabbed baskets and began filling them with fresh produce, vegetables and grains at the mobile market hosted by Second Harvest Food Bank.

For many, the visit offered something increasingly hard to find at traditional grocery stores: affordable prices.

“And this is such a help compared to the store prices,” said shopper Alice Fowler.

Instead of heading to a supermarket, dozens of families turned to the mobile market, where most items—including fruits, vegetables and dry goods—cost a dollar or less.

“This is a big help,” added Mary Comeaux.

The effort is supported in part by a $100,000 donation from Healthy Blue, helping expand access to affordable, healthy food in both rural and urban communities.

“We are celebrating this investment, and it allows Second Harvest to meet people where they are and provide healthy food options—because good food is good health,” said Monette Bourque with Healthy Blue.

Organizers say the mobile market operates like a grocery store on wheels, traveling into communities often considered “food deserts,” where access to fresh and affordable food is limited.

“This market travels into food desert communities to provide fresh, healthy food at an affordable cost,” said Lindsay Hendrix with Second Harvest.

For Fowler and her husband, who both live on a fixed income, the market is more than convenient—it’s necessary.

“When you go to the store, you’re spending hundreds of dollars… I can’t just go spend $50 anymore. This really helps,” she said.

She says the lower prices allow her to stretch her budget further.

“It’s cutting the price down a lot,” Fowler said. “If we spend less on groceries, we can use that money for our bills.”

As families continue to feel the strain of rising costs—from food and gas to housing and utilities—programs like this are becoming increasingly critical.

“This is a big help,” Comeaux said.

Organizers say they are working to expand the program to reach even more families in need.

“We really want to grow our presence and make sure families feel supported—especially during times like this,” Hendrix said.

Community members who want to support the effort can click here.

Second Harvest Food Bank Volunteer Program offers opportunities for individuals and groups to help distribute food, assist at mobile markets and support hunger relief efforts across the region.

