"Second Chance Program": Saving Lives and Reducing Jail Overcrowding

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — The Second Chance Program is restoring lives and reuniting families.

Danielle Leger is all smiles with her 8-month-old daugther Emerson.

"She just turned eight months old this Saturday. She is my second-chance baby, and I feel more confident about being a parent today," said Leger.

In the past, being a parent was not easy.

"I was addicted to heroin and Meth," said Leger.

Leger's life was riddled with drug use to the point where her family avoided her at all costs. However, Leger discovered the second chance program while locked up behind bars.

"I had my family contact them, and from there, I started rehab at the Woodlake recovery center, and it transformed my entire life," said Leger.

The program assists non-violent offenders awaiting bond. Instead of paying the bond, the program allows them to enroll in and participate in a treatment plan that can last up to a year. If offenders complete the program, their bond and drug charges are removed.

As for Leger, she was rejected by her family, so the program was her only hope.

"They do not trust you, what you say, and it does not matter because you have been lying for so long, so you had to prove that you were willing to change. I am who I am today because of going to rehab and changing my life," said Leger

The program comes at no cost to offenders and helps to provide jobs, health, and food benefits.

Don Menard, the program's director, says it even helps to relieve jail overcrowding.

"As of today, we got 150 people off the streets, maybe even more. For the most part, our program is working well," said Menard.

Leger, now a new mom after treatment, is looking forward to a drug-free life and being there for the rest of her family.

"My family loves me today. They enjoy being around me, and I reunited with my fourteen-year-old daughter as well, and we have a relationship now where she no longer has to worry about how I will react," said Leger

