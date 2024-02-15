Watch Now
Second Chance job fair set; resume and interview prep offered

Job-Fair.jpg
Posted at 1:24 PM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 14:24:16-05

A Second Chance Job Fair is set for April in Opelousas.

The event is aimed at people who recently were released or previously released from jail or prison. The event will be held April 16 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Yambilee Building, 1939 W. Landry Street.

Resume and interview preps are offered by Acadiana Workforce Solutions. To get help with that, call 1-844-385-1919.

If you want more information about the jo bfair, you can call Kyle Pitre at 337-459-1377 or Krystal Jean-Batiste at 337-591-5334.

