Second Annual Veterans’ Gala honors veterans — and inspires the next generation

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Opelousas, LA — Local veterans will gather this Saturday for the second annual Veterans’ Gala at the Family Life Center in Opelousas — a special evening of tribute, community, and inspiration.

The event, organized by a group of St. Landry Parish veterans, will celebrate the service and sacrifice of those who have defended our country. But beyond just an awards night, the gala has a deeper mission: serving as a powerful teaching moment for young and newer veterans.

Staff Sergeant Eva Noel is among the featured guests. She has shared publicly how enlisting in the military was more than just a career for her — it was her escape. After leaving an abusive relationship, she credits the structure and stability of the military with saving her life. At the gala, she hopes to pass that message on to younger veterans, showing that service can be a source of healing, purpose, and empowerment.

FANTAZIA MINIX

“The military gave me a way out. It wasn’t just about serving — it helped me rebuild,” she says. Organizers say the gala won’t just celebrate past accomplishments, but also build bridges between generations of service members. Through conversations, mentorship, and shared stories, seasoned veterans will guide younger peers on challenges like navigating life after service, managing personal struggles, and finding community support.

First Lieutenant Perry Fontenot and Command Sergeant Major Darrell Minix say the event is designed not only to celebrate all veterans, but also to serve as a teaching moment for younger service members.

Noel says she is honored to be part of such a meaningful celebration—especially for veterans who may feel forgotten.

“I’m happy I can be part of something that shows appreciation for veterans who feel like they’ve been tossed aside for so many years,” Noel said.

The event is scheduled to take place Saturday at 6:00pm the Parish Life Center near Holy Ghost Catholic Church located at 748 N. Union Street, Opelousas.