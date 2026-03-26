Search underway for missing 81-year-old woman last seen after doctor’s visit in Opelousas

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. — Authorities and family members are urgently searching for an 81-year-old woman who disappeared after a doctor’s appointment in Opelousas.

Family members provided KATC with video showing Betty Campbell walking along a street in Opelousas shortly after leaving her appointment Wednesday morning. It is the last known sighting of her.

According to the Opelousas Police Department, Campbell was last seen sometime after 11 a.m. leaving Dr. Metoyer’s office on West North Street. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Opelousas Police Department Betty Campbell last seen walking from a doctor's appointment in Opelousas

Campbell is described as a Black female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds.

Her disappearance has prompted a large-scale search effort, with family members combing neighborhoods across the city — including areas miles from where she was last seen — in hopes of finding her safe.

“My mom went to the doctor’s office, and my little brother called me and said that she was missing,” said her daughter, Tonya Savoy.

The Opelousas Police Department is assisting in the search and is urging the public to come forward with any information.

“If anybody knows anything, please let OPD know, because we need our momma. If anybody sees anything, if anybody knows anything, we need our momma to come back home safely,” Savoy said.

Savoy is also asking the public to remain vigilant and check any possible surveillance footage.

“Check the Ring cameras, home videos — she is an elderly lady. She has high blood pressure, diabetes and a little dementia. If anybody has seen her, please bring her back home,” she said.

The family has been searching continuously since Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon, holding onto hope as they wait for answers.

“I feel sad, and I feel empty inside. A daughter needs her mother,” Savoy said.

As the search continues, the family is also asking the public not to spread misinformation after receiving several false leads.

“Please do not lead us on wrong leads. We’ve gotten a few that were false. Just help us find her and bring her home,” the family said.

Anyone with information on Campbell’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500. Calls can remain anonymous.

