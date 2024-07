OPELOUSAS, La. — On Sunday, July 7, 2024, St. Landry Parish Government will begin distributing sandbags.

According to parish officials, sandbags will be available at the Yambilee Building, located at 1939 West Landry Street in Opelousas, beginning at 10 a.m.

Van Reed, Director of Emergency Preparedness, said the parish expects heavy rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl.