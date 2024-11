ST. LANDRY PARISH — Sandbag distribution for Opelousas residents is currently underway to help neighbors prepare for potential severe weather. Sandbags are available at the Yambilee Building, located at 1939 W. Landry Street in Opelousas.

The distribution started at 9 a.m. today and will continue until supplies last. Parish residents are encouraged to bring their own shovels to assist with filling bags and should plan to arrive as soon as possible to ensure availability.