Russell’s grocery celebrates 90 years of family, community and small-town pride

ST. LANDRY PARISH — ARNAUDVILLE, La. — For 90 years, Russell’s Grocery has been more than a place to shop in Arnaudville — it’s been a gathering spot where everyone knows your name.

Store manager Carlton Jordan has worked behind the counter for nearly four decades, greeting customers with a smile and a familiar “Hello, how you doing!” He says the store’s success is rooted in community and connection.

“Everyone is like family here,” Jordan said. “People come in not just to buy something — they come to take a piece of Arnaudville back home with them.” Founded in 1935, Russell’s Grocery has weathered time and change, holding tight to the small-town spirit that built it. That legacy includes supporting the local Beau Chene High School football program for decades.

“We’ve been supporting that school since it’s been there. We served the football team lunches — and boy, they love the food down here," said Jordan.

For Jordan, one player holds a special place in his heart — Keith Thibodeaux, a former Beau Chene high school football player who went to have a career in the NFL.

“Keith is like a son to me,” Jordan said. “Seeing him come back home to be honored — it shows that no matter where you’re from, you can go on and do great things.”

Friday night, during the Beau Chene's football game, the school inducted Thibodeaux to into their Ring of Honor hall of fame.

“For me, it’s a true blessing. It all started with a kid who believed in himself, not knowing if he’d ever get the chance to play the sport he loved. Beau Chene is where it all began — they gave me that chance. To come back in this way, reminds me that all the hard work paid off, and it’s a gift that keeps giving. I’m grateful and thankful to be here and to represent Beau Chene," said Thibodeaux.

As Russell’s marks 90 years in business, Friday night’s homecoming game will be about more than touchdowns and trophies — it’s a celebration of roots, resilience, and the relationships that define a small Louisiana town.

