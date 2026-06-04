Rockin' on the Runway fundraiser returns to Sunset for 2026

SUNSET, La. (KATC) — A family-friendly aviation and music festival that has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for adults with developmental disabilities will return to St. Landry Parish on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Rockin' On The Runway is held at a private airstrip and airplane hangar in Sunset. Organizers say the event will feature a three-hour aerobatic airshow, live music, airplane rides, a car show and activities for children.

Founded by the Elliott family, the annual fundraiser supports St. Mary's Residential Community & Services in Alexandria, a nonprofit organization that serves more than 200 residents with developmental disabilities. According to organizers, about half of St. Mary's residents are from the Acadiana region.

Rockin' on the Runway returns to Sunset for 2026

Since its inception, organizers told KATC Rockin' On The Runway has generated more than $1 million in gross revenue and has donated approximately $900,000 to support programs and projects at St. Mary's.

Organizers said current fundraising efforts are focused on developing a new multi-phase recreational facility for residents. Plans include an indoor water park designed to provide year-round recreational opportunities regardless of weather conditions. Event officials said the project's first phase has received approval, a site has been selected and construction planning is underway.

The 2026 event is expected to feature performances by the Titan Aerobatic Team, GhostWriter Airshows, Louisiana native Kevin Coleman of the Next Gen Eagles, SRC Airshows, Big Papa Airshows and Robby Grice Airshows, among others.

In addition to the aerial performances, attendees can enjoy live entertainment from Swampland Revival and DJ Digital, explore a car show, visit a children's play area and purchase food, beverages and merchandise. Guests will also have the opportunity to take rides in a historic warbird aircraft.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and is open to the public. Tickets are currently on sale for $30, while admission is free for children ages 12 and younger. To learn more about the event and its mission, click here.

