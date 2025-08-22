Retired Navy Senior Chief donates uniform to St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial

ST. LANDRY PARISH — For Retired Senior Chief Petty Officer Susan Boudreaux, her Navy uniform is more than fabric—it’s a symbol of courage, resilience, and sacrifice.

Boudreaux, who served during the Vietnam War era, says her time in uniform was both rewarding and challenging, especially as a woman in the military.

“One of my defining moments was being asked to train and lead a security task force on a Greek Air Force base,” Boudreaux recalled. “Being a woman, I always knew you had to work twice as hard as your male counterparts to get the recognition they got.”

At first, not everyone believed in her leadership. She remembers being told she would not succeed because women were not respected. But she was determined to prove them wrong.

“I thought—well, neither does the Navy sometimes. But I said, ‘watch me—I’m going to change that.’”

Boudreaux went on to lead the task force with success.

“I ended up with a great group of police officers. And while I was there, I never lost a single person the entire time,” she said.

For 22 years, the uniform defined her identity.

“It symbolized the honor, courage, and commitment it took to spend all that time away from home—to do the job we swore to do.”

Now retired, Boudreaux spends her time with her family and advocates for veterans. Recently, she chose to pass on her symbol of service by donating her uniform to the St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial.

Her hope is that it will inspire others—especially young women—to serve.

“It took a lot of courage to get through those years. I wanted to honor my community—to show them that a little Cajun girl from Lebeau, Louisiana, can do it… and so can you.”

According to the St.Landry Parish Veterans Memorial, during a special meeting with the St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial committee last week, Boudreaux presented her meticulously preserved uniform—complete with ribbons and insignia. For her, the donation was deeply personal.

“Wearing the uniform was an honor, a responsibility, and a privilege,” Boudreaux said. “Donating it allows me to share my story and remind others—especially young women—that they, too, can serve with pride and purpose.”

Pat Mason-Guillory, Project Director of the St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial, praised the donation.

“We are deeply honored to receive this uniform. It tells a powerful story of dedication, progress, and patriotism. Retired Senior Chief Petty Officer (E-8) Boudreaux represents the very best of the Navy.”

Boudreaux says this is not her last donation, she will be donating more of her military treasures to the memorial.

The uniform will be permanently displayed at the Bobby Dupre Welcome Center at the St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial.

