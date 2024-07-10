Retired K9, "Dino," has died

A longtime St. Landry Parish K9 has died.

Dino died on July 2, at the age of 12. He had served the citizens of St. Landry Parish from 2013 until last year, when he retired.

During his years of service, Dino found hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs and apprehended numerous felons, deputies say.

He was award-winning; in 2019, K9 "Dino" placed 2nd in Narcotics Detection and LA D.P.S. & C. trials.

"K9 "Dino" was a faithful partner and loyal companion to his handler, Major Lance Guidroz, for many years," a post by the Sheriff's Office states. "K9 "Dino" happily lived out his retirement with Major Guidroz and his family at their home. K9 "Dino" will forever be missed. Our heartfelt prayers go out to him and his family."

