Retired Educators Association honors community leaders during Black History Month celebration

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The Retired Educators Association of St. Landry Parish honored four community leaders Thursday morning for their years of service during a Black History Month celebration.

Among those recognized was Joey Richard, a local barber known for his community outreach and food donation efforts. Richard said his dedication to serving others comes from personal tragedy and a deep desire to give back.

“I served the community because there are certain things I’ve been through in my life,” Richard said. “I lost two kids in a house fire.”

Richard said he channels that loss into helping others in honor of his two sons, Jakobe Richard, 12, and Jayden Mitchell, 11, who died in the fire. He says his service is focused on supporting children and families in need through food drives and other community efforts.

“I use it to fuel my fire and do for other kids who may need assistance or help,” Richard said.

Also honored was Melanie Chevis, a former pre-kindergarten teacher at Northeast Elementary School. Chevis was recognized for her years of service in education and her work helping families and students at a homeless shelter.

Chevis said her passion for helping others was inspired by her own childhood experiences.

“I think about being a foster child and that someone helped me,” she said. “So I wanted to give back and help someone make it in life.”

The association also recognized Chris Rideaux, superintendent of parks and recreation, for his role in recent developments at Donald Gardner Stadium and South City Park.

“We have programs in our city where people have a new place they can call home,” Rideaux said. “It’s very humbling and uplifting to be a part of the growth in our city.”

Connie Shakesnider, a longtime community volunteer, was also honored for her continued dedication to helping others. Shakesnider said her passion for service was shaped by her upbringing.

“It’s just in me to help others,” Shakesnider said. “My parents were like that — they helped others — and it’s just in me to help.”

Organizers said the celebration highlighted the lasting impact of community service and the importance of honoring those who continue to make a difference across St. Landry Parish.

Richard added that his work in the community is far from over. He said he is already in the process of collecting canned goods for his next food donation drive.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

