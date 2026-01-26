Residents urged to conserve water in Opelousas

Due to prolonged freezing temperatures, the City of Opelousas administration and the water department are strongly urging all water customers to stop dripping faucets immediately.

The city's water system is under serious strain, according to the mayor.

The city is asking residents to do the following:

● Turn off all dripping faucets

● Avoid unnecessary water use—this includes limiting laundry and dishwashing

● Only use water when absolutely essential

