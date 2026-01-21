Acadiana residents urged to prepare homes as freezing temperatures approach

LAFAYETTE PARISH — With freezing temperatures expected to settle across Acadiana in the coming days, utility companies and plumbing professionals are urging residents to prepare their homes now to avoid damage and disruptions.

Forecasters are calling for overnight lows to dip into the mid- to low-20s early next week, raising concerns about frozen pipes, power usage spikes and potential utility issues. While the cold snap is not expected to be as severe as past extreme winter events, experts say preparation is still critical.

“At that point, a lack of precaution can mean big problems at home,” said Lynn Trahan, a plumbing sales associate at Guidry Hardware & Supply Co.

Trahan said the store has seen an increase in customers preparing exposed pipes ahead of the freeze. He recommends insulating outdoor plumbing and covering exterior faucets to prevent pipes from bursting — a common issue during freezing weather in South Louisiana.

“We have pipe insulation, faucet covers in different styles, and pipe wrap for exposed pipes outside,” Trahan said. “Cold weather is something that we cannot stop, so it’s better to be prepared in advance than to wait until the last minute.”

Trahan added that homeowners with houses elevated on pillars or cinder blocks should consider wrapping exposed areas to block wind and cold air. For those with water wells, heat lamps can help prevent tanks from freezing. He also noted frost blankets can protect sensitive plants, and ice melt can provide traction on driveways if icy conditions develop.

Utility officials echoed the importance of early preparation. Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) is sharing guidance with customers ahead of the weekend.

“We like to coin the term ‘prepare early, prepare well,’” said Heidi Tweedel, a business and marketing analyst with LUS. “Now is the time to start preparing your home.”

LUS advises customers to cover exposed pipes, check attics and crawl spaces for vulnerable plumbing, and open cabinet doors under sinks so warm air can circulate around pipes.

One of the most common winter questions — whether to drip faucets — comes with a clear answer from LUS: don’t.

“The more water that’s used, the less water pressure that we have,” Tweedel said. “Think about it on a larger scale — that’s our system. We need enough water pressure for critical services like hospitals and fire protection.”

Instead of dripping faucets, LUS recommends keeping indoor temperatures around 68 degrees and allowing warm air to circulate near plumbing. Customers are also encouraged to locate their main water shutoff valve in case a pipe bursts.

If a pipe does freeze, Tweedel said residents should use a hair dryer or warm water to thaw it — never an open flame or torch, which could start a fire. Water appearing in unexpected areas may be a sign of a broken pipe.

Utility providers also recommend ensuring contact information is up to date so customers can receive alerts if abnormal water usage or outages are detected.

Power providers are preparing as well, warning residents that heating homes uses significantly more energy than air conditioning. Officials suggest dressing warmly indoors and being mindful of energy use to keep utility bills down.

Residents are also reminded to treat downed or tangled power lines as energized and dangerous. Anyone who sees power lines on the ground or caught in trees should avoid contact and notify their utility provider immediately.

As temperatures drop, officials say taking simple steps now can prevent costly repairs and safety hazards later.

“Stay warm,” Trahan said. “And if it’s freezing, stay off the roads.”

